How 9 perished in River Nile

Marine police have been deployed to search for the bodies of nine people who perished after a canoe they were travelling in capsized on River Nile on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Peter Lotyang, 19, Simon Lemukol, 18, Simon Lotham, 30, John Lomuria, 15, Kamur Nomha, 21, and Simon Ngole, 21. Others are Joseph Lonta, 19, Simon Lucumwa, 35, and Joseph Lokuwum, 19.

They were among the workers from Maruzi palm oil project farm, Apac District, who reportedly embarked on a journey to seek employment in Masindi District.

This was after they allegedly failed to receive payment for their services from the Indian farm.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga region police spokesperson, confirmed the incident.

“By the time they reached Kungu Landing Site, still in Apac, the ferry was not scheduled to operate and they decided to board a small canoe to cross to Masindi Port, but before they could cross, the boat capsized,” Mr Okema said in a statement.

According to police, only four people survived. They are Bosco Muleka, Godfrey Byekwaso, Simon Locire and Peter Lukwampe.

The incident was reported to authorities by Mr Gabriel Okule, a worker, at the Indian palm oil project farm in Maruzi.

“Police in Kungu Police Post were informed, and a case of drowning has been registered. Four survivors were taken to a nearby health centre for treatment as we continue with the search for the nine bodies,” the North Kyoga region police spokesperson said.

“This is a very unfortunate incident. We appeal to workers to always approach labour offices, who are located in all districts in this country in case of any challenges at workplaces before taking other decisions,” SP Okema said.

On Monday, Mr Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson, said preparations were underway to search for the missing bodies.

“We are deploying the marine police to search for their bodies,” he said in a telephone interview.

This newspaper was unable to independently verify allegations of nonpayment of workers by the management of the oil palm project farm. However, police said they are investigating the matter.

Other incidents

Last week, five people drowned after their boat, which was reportedly hit by strong winds in Kimi Landing Site on Lake Victoria in Mukono District capsized.

On June 15, 2022, five people died when a boat capsized on River Nile. The ill-fated boat with 11 passengers on board, according to police, was transporting sand from Kimaka in Jinja City to Njeru Landing Site in BuikweDistrict.

On April 3, 2022, six people died on Lake Victoria when a boat they were traveling in capsized .The boat was transporting building materials including cement and stones from Kiyindi Landing Site in Buikwe to Namatale Landing Site in Buvuma.

On January 24, 2021, seven people drowned after their boat capsized. The victims were sailing from Lwanabatya landing site in Kalangala.

On September 3, 2019, five people died in a passenger boat accident between Bukasa Island in Kalangala District and Mukono.Police said the boat hit a rock near Nkese Island in Kalangala District.