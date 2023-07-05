Six missing as two boats capsize in Lake Victoria

Rescuers were Wednesday evening still searching for six people who went missing following two boat accidents on Lake Victoria on Tuesday.

In the first accident, the ill-fated giant engine boat locally known as kinaala, according to fishermen, was transporting passengers and cargo from Kisaba landing site in Kyamuswa County, Kalangala District to Katosi landing site in Mukono District when it capsized.

It is six hours on a boat from Kisaba to Katosi and the ill-fated boat had covered four hours already.

According to Eliphaz Jjumba, one of the survivors, the boat was overloaded at the time of the accident.

“We set off from Kisaba in the wee hours of Tuesday and the boat kept on loading passengers and cargo more than what it could carry,” he said.

“The engine failed as we approached Kimi landing site and strong waves forced it to overturn and later sank into water. We only survived by the grace of God after being helped by fishermen on a small boat,” he added.

Jjumba said he could not recall the exact number of people on board, but after being rescued, he realized that five occupants whom he had travelled with right from Kisaba were missing.

The ill-fated boat also had over 100 sacks of charcoal, 50 sacks of rice and 50 sacks of silver fish (Mukene) on board, according to police.

Ms Alice Nakiwala, another survivor, said she held onto on the sinking boat tightly as she shouted for help before a fisherman in another boat rescued her.

"A woman who was sitting near me had a child of about nine years and when the kid drowned the lady shouted and as she tried to rescue her child, she also drowned," she said.

A passenger boat setting from Katosi landing site in Mukono District on July 5,2023. PHOTO/ DANIEL M SSENFUMA.

Mr Andrew Ssentongo, one of the rescuers, said he was traveling on a smaller boat and saw a boat capsizing.

"I immediately called in colleagues and we managed to rescue some people," he said.

According to Robert Ssebwami, another rescuer said, they saved nine people.

Mr Ekopason Milton, the officer in charge of Marine Police at Katosi landing site ,said they received a distress call at around 5am from some fishermen that a boat had gone missing after seeing some cargo floating on water.

By Wednesday evening, divers from marine police were working closely with local fishermen in the search and rescue operations.

“We have managed to rescue at least nine people and it is believed that five are missing. Our team is still on the lake tracing for survivors, “he said.

He said passenger boats are prohibited from moving at night but some boat owners and passengers have failed to take heed.

“We have also learnt that some did not have life-saving jackets. Others had poor quality jackets and could not save them,” he added.

Normally boats set off with the recommended capacity, but there is a possibility that more passengers and cargo could have been added on the way.

In a related development, Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) said another boat capsized Tuesday evening. A yet to be identified woman drowned, according to KMP spokesperson, Patrick Onyango.

“The incident involved a boat traveling from Kasi islands to Katosi in Mukono district. On board were an unidentified woman, a man and a load of foodstuff. Due to overloading and bad weather conditions, the boat capsized. Tragically, the woman drowned, while the man was rescued by fishmongers,” Mr Onyango said on Wednesday evening.