How Butaleja lay leader was waylaid, killed by thugs

Efulance Wadinda, 56, set off from her home in Magugu Village, Mazimasa Sub-county, Butaleja District, last Thursday, hoping to return as usual.

Wadinda, a lay leader at Namulo Church of Uganda, together with her husband, Mr Tom Wadinda, a retired teacher, had gone to visit their ill son at Busolwe hospital.

But on their way back, they were ambushed and beaten up by robbers on Butaleja-Nawanjofu road at 11pm.

Ms Wadinda died on the spot while her husband and their boda boda rider survived with serious injuries. The robbers ran away with the motorcycle, money and two smartphones.

Mr Wadinda and the boda rider are currently admitted to Busolwe General Hospital in critical condition.

Bukedi South regional police spokesperson Moses Mugwe said they are hunting for the thugs.

“We are investigating an incident of an aggravated robbery and murder where thugs intercepted the couple, travelling on a motorcycle before killing Ms Wadinda on the spot,” he said.

The couple is said to have been attacked by five men armed with machetes, stones and logs at Suni swamp.

“We are working round the clock to have the culprits brought to book. We want to appeal to our community members to be vigilant,” Mr Mugwe said.

Mr Paul Guloba, a boda boda rider in Doho Village, said killings are on the rise in the district.

“Unknown thugs are terrorising the district and boda boda riders are being robbed of their motorcycles,” he said.

Mr Yona Hasahya, a priest at Kapisa Church of Uganda, asked the security agencies to expedite investigations and find Waninda’s killers.

He said he had talked to the deceased early on the fateful day. “I was with her at the burial. After the burial, she rushed to Busolwe hospital to check on her son but reaching there she was told the son is admitted to a private clinic. On their way back they were attacked,” he said.