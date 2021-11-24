Prime

Museveni, doctors strike pay deal

President Museveni interacts with leaders of the Uganda Medical Association at State House Entebbe yesterday. PHOTO/PPU

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  •  The  meeting with the President was a mitigation move to end the doctors’ strike, which kicked off on Monday.

President Museveni yesterday met leaders of Uganda Medical Association (UMA) and agreed to enhance doctors’ salary in the next financial year and give each a tax-free vehicle, Daily Monitor has established.

