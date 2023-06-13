How King Mumbere absence stifled Rwenzururu activities

Omusinga [King] Charles Wesley Mumbere’s long stay away from his Rwenzururu Kingdom has not only caused immense pain to his subjects but also paralysed several projects in the cultural institution.

The Omusinga and several other kingdom officials, including former prime minister Johnson Kistumbire, and more than 100 royal guards were arrested following a military operation at the king’s Buhikira Royal Palace in Kasese Municipality in November 2016.

The operation was commanded by the current Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Peter Elwelu.

In this file photo taken on March 24, 2018, then Commander of the Land Forces, Maj Gen Peter Elwelu (left front row), the new Commandant of Military Police, Col William Bainomugisha (right back row) and the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Brig Sabiiti Muzeyi (right) arrive at Makindye Police Barracks for the handover ceremony of Sabiiti on March 24, 2018. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

The group was then transferred to Kampala from where they were paraded in court in Jinja on several charges, including murder and terrorism.

Their arrest left the kingdom in uncertainty, pain and hopelessness, with subjects staring at a total collapse of the cultural institution, which was officially operationalised by the central government in 2009.

According to current kingdom prime minister Joseph Kule Muranga, the king continued his reign while in prison. He immediately elected a ministerial committee chaired by Mr Balulu Mbayahi in 2017 to initiate negations between the government and Obusinga. The committee was also tasked with the role of speaking to local communities on peace restoration.

In 2018, a second ministerial committee chaired by Mr Muranga was also instituted by the king.

He said the old palace and the kingdom administration building were all marked and secured as scenes of crime and have since remained inhabitable.

“The old palace was raided and the few remaining structures got burnt in 2022 by unknown people,” Mr Muranga said.

Restricted. Some of the houses in King Mumbere’s palace were set ablaze during the attack in the palace.

The premier said the central government has since bought land at Shs150 million on the Kasese-Mbarara Road, about 3kms way from Kasese Town, with plans to establish a new palace there.

“The kingdom is waiting for UPDF engineering department to come and commence the construction works,” he says.

Mr Martin Safari, the chairperson of Central Division in Kasese Municipality, said they are ready to receive the king. Central Division hosts the dilapidated Buhikira Royal Palace.

“As you are aware, the king cannot return to Buhikira because of the bloodbath that happened there. Government has since committed to constructing the king a new palace. Let them do it quickly since land has been bought already,” Mr Safari said.

Kahokya Cell where the new palace is to be built is also located in Central Division.

Stalled projects

The absence of the king also saw major development projects halted.

“The Rwenzururu Heritage University and Rwenzururu Nyabajhole Foundation for development stopped,” said Mr Muranga.

The former kingdom minister for education and sports, Mr Ferigo Kambale, in a recent interview, said before the arrest of Omusinga, some subjects were benefiting from a State House scholarship programme, which has since been scrapped.

However, the institution’s bursary scheme is still on. Following the arrest of the Omusinga, some schools abolished the singing of the Rwenzururu Kingdom anthem for fear of victimisation.

At least 134 royal guards arrested alongside the king were released a few days to the 2021 elections. However, 11 royal guards died while in prison on remand.

The annual coronation celebrations and other cultural days were also stopped in the absence of the main celebrant, the king, who was even barred from travelling to the area as part of his bail conditions.

Journalists tour the Rwenzururu Kingdom palace following the raid in November 2016. PHOTOS BY ABUBAKER LUBOWA

The November 2016 killings followed long-standing tensions between the government forces and the kingdom, comprised of ethnic Bakonzo in Kasese and Bundibugyo districts.

DPP drops charges against Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere

Rwenzururu loyalists

