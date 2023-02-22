How Mak PhD feud drew attention of First Lady

Two directives from the Education minister Janet Museveni, a court ruling and dozens of accusations and counter-accusations have not yielded much for Mr Peter Ntale, a doctoral student at Makerere University.

Mr Ntale should have graduated with a PhD in Education Management at the College of Education and External Studies (CEES) two years ago.

He has petitioned Ms Museveni twice over what he calls a “witch-hunt” and “continuous violation of university guidelines, bias and injustice” in the pursuit of his doctoral studies.

And twice, Ms Museveni has written to the University Council chairperson, Dr Lorna Magara, instructing that Mr Ntale’s complaint be concluded.

In a February 15 letter, the Education minister said: “Mr Ntale states that even after your previous intervention, the acting Dean of the East African School of Higher Education Studies and Development (EASHESD), Dr David Onen, has since stalled the finalising of the re-examination process which has hindered the completion of his doctoral studies.”

Dr Magara told this paper the matter was already being investigated.

She did not go into the specifics of the investigation when probed further, saying the “results will be communicated in due course.”

Mr Ntale first submitted his PhD thesis on March 11, 2020. His is not an isolated case; Sr Stella Kamanzi, John Habimana, Sophia Geera and Ahmed Katalemwa have all been in the same boat since 2020.

Prof Anthony Mugagga, the CEES principal, said: “If indeed they have problems, why have they not come to my office as the chief?”

To Mr Ntale, the question is baffling. He has been to the same office for nearly three years now under two principals.

Prof Mugagga was appointed in February last year, inheriting the students’ issues from Prof Fred Masagazi. The latter declined to comment on this story.

“Who told you to call me? There is a new regime, Makerere has structures and policies so refer to the college,” Prof Masagazi said.

February 10 was the second time Mr Ntale was seeking Ms Museveni’s intervention. Both times, the First Lady’s principal private secretary, Ms Irene Kauma, has written to Dr Magara on behalf of the ministry’s permanent secretary, asking the Council to resolve the matter.

Ms Museveni’s first intervention last year resulted in back-and-forth discussions by the university leadership.

Prof Mugagga on October 24, 2022, instructed Mr Ntale to submit two copies of his dissertation and a compliance report. He also directed that the lead supervisor, Associate Prof Jude Ssempebwa, slows down and that Dr Badru Musisi takes charge.

However, the student opted to submit the book to Mr Mugagga directly, citing “deliberate and unrelenting mismanagement” of his doctoral studies.

Dr Onen told this paper that he has no reason to malice Mr Ntale.

“I have done what it takes to process seven of our PhDs and five masters’ students who graduated last Tuesday and I am working with the principal to arrange for Ntale’s defence in line with university policy,” he said.

Following Ms Museveni’s February 14 directive, Prof Mugagga refuted claims that they were biased. “The candidate had very bad work which was failed by the external examiner and one internal examiner,” he wrote to the vice-chancellor on February 17.

“The work was also re-examined by Dr Joseph Kimoga, Prof Fred Bakkabulindi and all concurred that the work was not worthy of the name of Makerere University PhD,” Dr Onen said.

Mr Ntale said Kimoga examined his book twice, at proposal stage where he passed it with 68 percent.

“Bakkabulindi also re-examined my thesis when he was part of the higher degrees committee. He found 14 areas where the external examiner had messed up the examination of my thesis. All these happened between 2019 and 2021,” he said.

We couldn’t verify the claims with Prof Bakkabulindi.

The re-examination after Ms Museveni’s first directive last August was by Dr Irene Etomaru (internal) and Assoc Prof George Wilson Kasule from Kyambogo University.

Prof Mugagga told the vice chancellor that Kasule returned Mr Ntale’s book on January 2, and Dr Etomaru on January 4. Both examiners had given a candidate positive rating.

Ahead of the 73rd graduation ceremony, other candidates had their defence duly-processed but Mr Ntale’s book was shelved until January 17.

The Graduate Handbook says after a candidate has passed, the School goes ahead to conduct the viva voce (public defence) without delay.

“The public defence is set after the independent reviewer gives us the date,” Prof Mugagga told this paper, adding that Dr David Kabugo, the devil’s advocate, was handicapped by another candidate’s review.

The fight

In 2021, he told Daily Monitor that it had taken more than a year before he was examined. At the time, Dr Ronald Bisaso was the dean of EASHESD.

Dr Bisaso’s position had already created a rift with his erstwhile backer, Ssempebwa. Their relationship worsened when Bisaso was elected deputy principal and the dean’s seat was instead handed over to Dr Onen.

The rift engulfed the academic dreams of Mr Ntale and other students.

“Mr Ntale is a victim of hatred against me,” Dr Ssempebwa said.

“He must fail, as proof that I’m not doing my work. Indeed, the only way he can make progress is if I step aside.”

But Mugagga has, in various reports, said the candidate and his supervisor have been engaging in blackmail to earn the PhD.

“The real issue is what the policy says. Once a student has passed, the dean must call a defence without delay, and that is what Onen did for the other students, three of whom had their reports return after Ntale’s,” Ssempebwa said.

“But in Ntale’s case, Onen sat on the book and did not send it to any devil’s advocate even after I reminded him several times. The principal had a legal and moral duty to tell the dean to organise the defence. But he did not. He cannot refuse responsibility for the student’s delay to graduate.”

Prof Mugagga, in his February 17 report to the vice chancellor, faulted the dean for “being slow to respond’’.

Mr Ntale insists he was deliberately failed. His attempts to find a solution at the High Court in 2021 failed as Justice Musa Ssekaana dismissed his petition on the grounds that the court was not a place for students to run to on matters that universities had clear policies on how to resolve.

Negative report

Mr Ntale’s negative report had come from Prof Wilson Muyinda Mande, the then vice chancellor of Nkumba University.

Among others, Muyinda flagged Ntale’s book because the candidate only spent 11 months in the field although it was the school that had approved the work plan.

The Nkumba don also indicated that Ntale’s thesis fell short of “typical standard” because the volume was only 49,500 words. He said no less than 50,000 words was acceptable.

But Makerere University academics say Muyinda used Nkumba guidelines to assess theses of Makerere candidates.

The particular issue was in contention in 2017 when Prof Bakkabulindi was not impressed with how Muyinda had assessed Mary Kanyiginya Tizikara’s dissertation.

Concerns also remained that Muyinda was reappointed as an external examiner in total disregard of the university’s policy.

Graduate Handbook stipulates that an external examiner can only be appointed to serve for a period of three years with a possible one-year extension.

This paper understands Prof Muyinda has been an external examiner at EASHESD for 15 years. Prof Mugagga said he had replaced Muyinda and all other “external examiners who had overstayed” when he took over office in February last year.