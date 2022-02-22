Members of Parliament in plenary during the enactment of the Mineral and Minerals Bill, 2021 on February 17. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

|

National

Prime

How new mining law will affect you

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero  &  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • The speed at which legislators enacted the Bill appears to have caught sections of the public unawares. 

On February 17, legislators sat for several hours making deliberations on the Mineral and Minerals Bill, 2021, which they enacted late in the evening as darkness gathered.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.