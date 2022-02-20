Prime

Illegal miners face Shs1b fine

Artisanal miners search for gold in Tiira Village, Tiira  Town Council, Busia District, in 2020. Government argues that many artisanal miners operate with the backing of very rich dealers in the sector. PHOTO/ FILE. 

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • However, some stakeholders say the proposed law is not practical and may instead frustrate the fight against some or majority of the illegal tendencies that it seeks to cure.
  • The brutal penalty is contained in the Mining and Mineral Bill, 2021, that was endorsed by a plenary session chaired by Deputy Speaker Anita Among on Thursday evening.

A section of MPs have endorsed a proposed law that, if enacted, will see all persons or corporate entities extracting the county’s wealth without the requisite licence jailed for at least five years or pay a Shs1b fine.
The brutal penalty is contained in the Mining and Mineral Bill, 2021, that was endorsed by a plenary session chaired by Deputy Speaker Anita Among on Thursday evening.

