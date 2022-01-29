How new speed schools saved 30,000 pupils during lockdown

A teacher conducts a lesson at Lacor Primary School, one of the schools implementing speed learning module in Gulu District. PHOTO / TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • With funding from Geneva Global, an NGO operating in the sub-region, the district authorities of Gulu, Kitgum, Amuru, Omoro and Pader have been running speed schools to provide education access to disadvantaged, over-age, and out-of-school children.

In a dusty neighbourhood in Layibi Go-Down, Gulu West Division, Gulu City, Sylvia Akello’s 11-year-old son (Joseph) is preparing to play football with his friends under a mango tree.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.