Three remanded to prison over foiled Lokech funeral attack

L-R: Arafat Kiyemba, Najim Luyenjje, and Rashid Katumba appear before the Buganda road court on November 5, 2021. Photo \ NTV

By  Betty Ndagire

What you need to know:

  • They are facing charges which include; terrorism, unlawful possession of dangerous explosives and belonging to a terrorist organization. The DPP contends that they committed the crimes between May and August this year.

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court has remanded three men to Kitalya prison over an attempt to stage a bomb attack during the burial of Deputy IGP, Lt Gen Paul Lokech, in Pader District.

