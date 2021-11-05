Three remanded to prison over foiled Lokech funeral attack

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court has remanded three men to Kitalya prison over an attempt to stage a bomb attack during the burial of Deputy IGP, Lt Gen Paul Lokech, in Pader District.

The accused include; Rashid Katumba, 21, an Electrician and a resident of Masajja Kibiri zone in Makindye division, Najjimu Luyenjje, 22, a mobile money agent at Kijjabwami zone in Masaka District and Arafat Kiyemba, 26, a welder at Mengo Kisenyi, a Kampala suburb. They were arrested by joint security forces two months ago.

They are facing charges which include; terrorism, unlawful possession of dangerous explosives and belonging to a terrorist organization. The DPP contends that they committed the crimes between May and August this year.

During a session presided over by magistrate Doreen Karungi, the suspects were not allowed to take plea because the offences against them are capital in nature and only heard by the High Court.

Prosecution contends that the suspects and others still at large at Atimikica Guest House in Pader District without due regard to the safety of others and with an intention of causing death, delivered and placed explosives in a public place.

It is further alleged that the suspects belong to a terrorist organization, ADF, and that on August 26, 2021, they were found in possession of three pieces of electronic detonators, Amonium nitrate (gas), an improvised switch, a jacket, soldiering wires among other items which are all materials for making explosives.

The suspects’ defence attorney, Mr Geoffrey Turyamusiima, told court that his clients had been tortured by security officers while in detention before seeking court to allow them to undress to reveal marks and injuries of torture.

One of the suspects Katumba asserted that he was badly tortured by security officers who allegedly sprayed pepper in his eyes and made him sleep while handcuffed.

However, the presiding magistrate, Ms Karungi declined to grant the defence lawyer’s request on ground that she is just sitting in for the Chief Magistrate who is away.