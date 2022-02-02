How Ssekandi lost bid to host Masaka District headquarters

A man in Kyanamukaka Sub-county, where some leaders including former Vice President Edward Ssekandi wanted Masaka District headquarters to be established. PHOTO | GERTRUDE MUTYABA

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo

What you need to know:

  • In the last four months, Masaka District National Resistance Movement chairperson, Mr Peter Ssenkungu, has  been lobbying councillors to support the proposal to take the headquarters to Buwunga. 

In September last year, former vice president Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi donated five acres of land at Kyambazi Village in Kyanamukaka Sub-county to house Masaka District headquarters.

