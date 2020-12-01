Human life has no price, Bobi Wine tells Museveni

By DERRICK WANDERA More by this Author

Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has told President Museveni that his promise to compensate people who lost their lives during the protests is meaningless because there is no price that can pay for human life.

“President Museveni thinks that he will continue to kill people and promise to compensate the families, which he normally doesn’t do in the end. Let me ask you, which price can you be given after your 16-year-old son or daughter has been killed? There is no price for life and Museveni should know that,” he told voters at his first campaign meeting in Nakifuma Village, Mukono District, yesterday.

Bobi Wine, who called for an independent investigation into the killings, said the police and army that carried out the killings do not have the moral authority to investigate their own.

What Museveni said

During his televised speech on Sunday night, President Museveni said people who were killed during the protests after Mr Kyagulanyi’s arrest on November 18 will be compensated. However, he said.

government will only compensate lives of people who were shot dead but were not directly involved in the protests. Mr Museveni ordered an investigation into the protests and killings.

Upon the arrest of Mr Kyagulanyi by police in Luuka District on November 18, there erupted public protests in Kampala and other towns, which claimed lives of 54 people, majority of whom were shot dead by security forces.

Advertisement

“President Museveni got guns and went to Luweero District and over half a million people were killed, and he promised to compensate them. Has he ever fulfilled that pledge? We should not be gullible and follow his lies. At least he has already testified that he sent the military to kill innocent Ugandans, the international courts, which we are petitioning, have enough evidence,” he said.

Yesterday, chaos rocked Mr Kyagulanyi’s campaign trail on Jinja Road in Lugazi Municipality where police fired teargas for more than 40 minutes to disperse the crowds that were following the musician-turned politician. Several people were injured.

At his second rally in Kasoga Village, Buikwe District, Mr Kyagulanyi castigated Opposition politicians who have failed to unite, saying the electorate have already made their decision.

“It is unfortunate that leaders in the Opposition have not yet come together and people are already ahead of us. We have taken the direction towards people, the others can follow suit but they will find us somewhere,” he said.