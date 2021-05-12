Hundreds of families displaced as heavy rains ravage Napak

By Steven Ariong More by this Author

Hundreds of families in Napak district, Karamoja sub region- have been displaced and their planted crops destroyed following torrential rains that hit the area on Wednesday.

This reporter at the scene says flash floods have covered about two kilometres of the newly constructed tarmac of Moroto- Soroti road around the Morulinga State Lodge.

Kangole Bridge has also over flown creating panic among the locals in Kongole town council with their houses almost getting submerged.

Sarah Nakut, a mother of five children and a resident of Kangole chini said all her stored food has been swept away by flash floods.

“We have been crying for rain but now the rains have come in a very dangerous situation. All my compound is flooded,” She said pondering her next source of food.

Mr. Timothy Teko- the Assistant health officer Napak district said the current floods ‘’greatly predispose people to suffering from water-borne diseases.’’

Advertisement

Napak district LCV chairperson Mr Joseph Lomonyang Napak appeals for emergency help from government for the affected families.

“Many houses have got submerged especially around Kangole chin and Kangole town council and we expect more families to be rendered homeless because rains have continued,” he said.

Karamoja region for the last one week has been receiving heavy rainfall that has rendered some of the roads impassable

Relatedly, the route from Moroto to Mbale via Nakapiripirit is already cut off after several bridges were affected by floods.