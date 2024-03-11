Hunger pushes over thousands of children out of school in Oyam

Thousands of children are dropping out of school in Oyam District yearly mainly due to hunger brought about by lack of midday meals at learning centres.



A case in point is Kevin Akello, a 13- year-old former Primary Five pupil who dropped out in 2023. Her three siblings living in Wiagaba Village, Aleka Sub-county in Oyam District are not going to school either.



“We are at home because life is very difficult at school. There is congestion in classrooms and not enough space for us to learn. While at school, there is nothing to eat and you have to endure hunger from 8am up to 5pm each day,” Akello explains.



Data from the district education department shows that every year, more than 9,000 are driven out of school in Oyam.

Lack of midday meals and parental involvement, hidden costs of education, teenage pregnancy, child marriage, inability to cope with academic pressure, early exposure to sex and child labour are said to be the driving factors.



In 2020, 2022 and 2023, at least 28,109 pupils dropped out from 56 government-aided primary schools in the area. There are 109 government-aided primary schools scattered in 16 sub-counties and town councils in Oyam District.



Last year, for instance, 9,503 children from the sampled schools dropped out. Sadly, children begin dropping out as they attempt to join formal education. In 2023, at least 1,641 children dropped out of school after joining Primary One. At Apworocero Primary School in Minakulu Sub-county, 20 girls and 15 boys dropped out of school the same year.



Also, 1,031 learners who could have registered for Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) dropped out of school in the district in 2022. At Wiagaba Primary School in Aleka Sub-county, 16 boys and 13 girls dropped out in Primary Seven that year.



Mr David Adea, the senior education officer, said the dropout rate is over 20 per cent.



“Children always come to school very early in the morning. Sometimes they leave home at 6am. At school, there is no breakfast and lunch and then they go back at 6pm. So, all this time long they are there without anything to eat,” he explained.



He said the attendance is not hugely affected during mango season. Around that period (May and June), learners survive on either unripe or ripe mangoes.



“We have even gone to the extent of asking them to provide only porridge because a lot of maize is being produced around here, but they are so hesitant to do that,” he added.



Indeed, Oyam performed poorly in the 2023 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE). Out of over 5,000 candidates that sat the final exams last year, only 164 scored first grade while 20.1 per cent got Division U, according to the senior education officer.



‘Congestion in classrooms’



This publication has established that Oyam is struggling to provide quality education to the learners due to the high teacher pupil ratio. On average, one teacher handles 97 children.



“But when you go to other schools, you will get one teacher teaching over 200 children in one class. The enrollment is very high but the number of teachers is low. Up to now, the government has not increased the number of teachers since 2008, when we had a staff ceiling of 1,688 teachers,” Mr Adea said.