I'm being trailed by suspected assassins - Speaker Among

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among on Thursday told MPs in the August House that she had received a report indicating that her vehicle was being trailed by suspected assassins.

"I have got a report and I have only shared this with the Leader of Opposition [Mr Mathias Mpuuga] and now I can officially tell you [MPs in plenary]. I have got an assassination report wanting to assassinate me," the Bukedea District Woman MP said, adding, "...up to now, my car is still followed up now."

“Whoever wants to assassinate Anita, let me inform you that I was put in this chair by God and I will serve until I get tired,” vowed Ms Among who has been the Speaker of the 11th Parliament since March 25, 2022 when she was elected to replace former Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah who died in Seattle, Washington, United States of America.

To this effect, she directed the Office of the Prime Minister to investigate the matter and report back to the House for the next cause of action.

This followed a complaint raised by Katikamu South MP, Hassan Kirumira, who asked government to explain circumstances under which some Ugandans are being abducted, arrested and others assassinated.

Mr Kirumira cited the arrest the of Mr Jakana Nadduli, the son of former Minister Al Hajji Abdul Nadduli who was “abducted and taken away by unknown men.”

Jakana is said to have been picked from his home by unknown people, bundled in a 'drone' (Toyota Hiace vehicle) and driven to unknown destination.





I've learnt that three days ago, our brother Jakaana Nadduli was abducted from his home and his whereabouts are still unknown. Family members have tried without success, to trace him. We must all condemn this new wave of abductions and illegal arrests in Uganda. Unacceptable! pic.twitter.com/rJvH73KXKH — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) September 7, 2022

As she promised to take up the case, the Prime Minister Ms Robinah Nabbanja assured Parliament that government was in full control of the security in the country.

“And anybody who tampers with the security of this country will be dealt with,” Ms Nabbanja said, adding that: “And I therefore, want to inform colleagues and this House that the government of NRM is present, not absent. We are in charge, these small punctuated areas will be addressed and we are investigating the matter."





THEY ARE BACK. As we register several new cases of state engineered abductions, all political activists need to take some precautions. 1. Try to have airtime at all times. 2. Don't move alone, esp at night. 3. Don't open for people you don't know. 4. Avoid meeting strangers. pic.twitter.com/ZzGE5o5VcQ — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) September 8, 2022