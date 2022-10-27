I’ll become Uganda’s president to repay my mother- Muhoozi

As part of his continued twitter melt down, First Son Muhoozi Kainerugaba now says he wants to become Uganda’s president to repay his “great mother.”

Muhoozi, a serving four-star general took to twitter on Thursday and said, “The only way I can re-pay my great mother is by being President of Uganda! And I shall definitely do it!!”

About 10 hours before, the former UPDF commander land forces had tweeted a photo of the First Lady Janet Museveni whom he heaped with praises of being “perfect” and “an angel.”

“My mother has always been an angel for me. She is simply perfect! Like most men feel for their mothers!!!” the 48-year-old senior presidential advisor special operations tweeted at 3:47am.

Although Muhoozi had earlier repeatedly denied claims he intends to succeed his 78-year-old father -- one of Africa's longest-serving leaders -- he has enjoyed a rapid rise through Uganda's army ranks.

Muhoozi’s twitter account, with more than half a million followers, has been the headache of Ugandan civil servants and his father. On more than one occasion, government ministries and departments have had to issue clarifications and apologies over tweets sent out by the general.

He’s violated almost every rule and code of conduct that the army imposes on its serving officers and men.



And yet, even with the most recent spat in which Museveni had to issue an apology to the Kenyan public and field a call with President William Ruto, Gen Muhoozi has remained defiant. He has waded into public debate across the region occasionally posting praise for East African leaders.

A week ago, Muhoozi who once commanded elite Special Forces Command (SFC), heaped praise on President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, apologised to Kenya’s William Ruto and publicly hailed and spent time with Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame.

The open defiance has caused jitters inside the ruling party, causing two youth groups to openly campaign and endorse Museveni as the sole candidate for the next elections, which are not due for another four years.

Gen Muhoozi continues, through his Twitter account, to construct a sphere of influence that places his interests in the presidency, starting with the 2026 election.

Supporters on both sides of the divide, for or against anything associated with Museveni, seem to be nudging the president and his son on a collision course.



The son has been speaking about his contribution to the country, political ability and why he deserves a (top) seat.

“I will be the 'Mahatma Gandhi' or 'Great Soul' of East Africa! I shall unite our countries... according to the commandments of our God! Jesus Christ our God be praised always,” he tweeted recently, referring to India’s iconic non-violence proponent and independence hero.