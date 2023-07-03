I’ll sleep at police if any head teacher is arrested over fees in govt schools, says Bishop Baluku

The Anglican Bishop of South Rwenzori Diocese Rt Rev Nason Baluku has strongly criticized the frequent arrests of school head teachers in government-aided schools in Kasese District on the orders of the Resident District Commissioners (RDC) over allegations of demanding fees from learners.

Bishop Baluku expressed concern following last week’s arrest of Railway Primary School head teacher Selevano Kiribyunza effected by Deputy RDC Zepher Mubingwa on Friday.

“No school head teacher should be arrested over the agreed fees with parents. Next time I will sleep at Central Police Station CPS if another head teacher is arrested,” he said.

The bishop argued that the arrests of head teachers reflect poor leadership and undermine their dignity in public.

"People will lose trust in the government if the RDCs continue to handle this matter in such a manner. It is embarrassing to handcuff a respected head teacher in front of the entire school, treating them like a common thief. This not only diminishes their respect but also undermines the trust and confidence of the students," he remarked on Sunday at All Saints Sayuni Church of Uganda in Ndongo Anglican Parish, Bwera Archdeaconry.

Kiribyunza was arrested on allegations of demanding Shs70,000 from learners at the government-aided and Anglican church founded Railway Primary School but was released from Kasese central police station on Saturday evening. His release was after Bishop Baluku camped at the police.

Reliable sources indicate that Railway Primary School had reached an agreement with parents to contribute the said amount of money to facilitate their children's weekly tests and monthly examinations for improvement of their academic performance.

"Please stop rushing to the RDCs for solutions when you are the ones making policies at these schools. You may find that those who report don't even show up for scheduled meetings. Remember, God knows the truth, even if you pretend," Bishop Baluku said.

Kiribyunza's incident was the third arrest of a primary school head teacher in Kasese Municipality on similar allegations.

Last term, Basecamp Primary School head teacher Erisa Bwambale was also arrested by Kasese RDC Lt Joe Walusimbi. In the following week of the same term, the RDC also arrested Remegio Ikwera, the head teacher of Kasese Primary School.