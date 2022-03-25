NRM's Anita Among beats Opposition's Basalirwa to become Speaker

Bukedea District Woman MP Anita Annet Among on Friday wrote history, becoming Uganda’s second female post-independence Parliament Speaker.

Below the sunrays of the blue skies at the monumental Kololo Independence Grounds, at least 468 parliamentarians voted under President Museveni’s watch as the accountant recorded an emphatic victory over an Opposition-backed candidate, Asuman Basalirwa.

Friday’s rather calm poll recorded one invalid ballot as ruling NRM party candidate, Among, swept away with 401 votes of the lawmakers that polled. Basalirwa obtained 66 votes in the election constitutionally falling quickly- even as the nation grieved Oulanyah’s death after a cancer battle.

Both contestants observed that the election was "democratic" and had earlier expressed ambitions of “uniting a divided 11th House and nation” in accepting nomination to stand for the position.

“I will strive to ensure equitable debate and service delivery. A better Uganda is good for everyone. I will be a speaker for Uganda,” Speaker-elect Among emphasized in her acceptance speech.

“The process has been open, free, transparent and democratic unlike other processes known in this country,” Basalirwa told a gathering of close to 1,000 people at a special plenary sitting presided over by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo in Kampala.

The NRM has always translated its majority presence in parliament into votes. Uganda's legislative arm comprises about 519 elected MPs with over 330 of these as NRM conformists.

At the time of filling this story, tallying was complete and the deputy speaker position was officially declared vacant as Among took oath of her new office.

Among’s running mate, Thomas Tayebwa, was also favorite to defeat joint opposition candidate Okot Bitek who is son to an internationally recognized Ugandan poet, Okot p’Bitek.