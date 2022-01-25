I'm not taking sides in Kenyan elections - Museveni

Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto (left) and Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni in Wakiso District on July 6, 2021. PHOTO | PPU

By  NELSON NATURINDA

What you need to know:

  • Political analysts thought Museveni was backing Ruto for presidency as NRM Director of Communications Emmanuel Dombo said the DP and Museveni have for long cultivated their friendship.

Uganda’s President  Museveni has said he will not take sides in the Kenyan presidential elections scheduled for August, dispelling claims and rumours that Uganda and the ruling National Resistance Movement Party (NRM) support Deputy President William Ruto.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.