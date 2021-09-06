Odinga, Besigye meet a month after Ruto’s meeting with Museveni
Monday September 06 2021
The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga held a meeting with Ugandan opposition stalwart Dr Kizza Besigye on Monday morning.
The meeting was held at the ex-Prime Minister's office in Capitol Hill Square, Nairobi.
According to a communication from Mr Odinga's office, they discussed matters to do with Africa's liberation dream, among others.
"I commend him for staying focused on the well-being of our people," Mr Odinga said.
Their meeting comes almost a month after Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto’s trip to Uganda to visit President Yoweri Museveni.
Both Odinga and Ruto are focused on succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta, in the 2022 election.