Odinga, Besigye meet a month after Ruto’s meeting with Museveni

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga held a meeting with Ugandan opposition stalwart Dr Kizza Besigye on Monday morning.

The meeting was held at the ex-Prime Minister's office in Capitol Hill Square, Nairobi.

According to a communication from Mr Odinga's office, they discussed matters to do with Africa's liberation dream, among others.

"I commend him for staying focused on the well-being of our people," Mr Odinga said.

Their meeting comes almost a month after Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto’s trip to Uganda to visit President Yoweri Museveni.

Both Odinga and Ruto are focused on succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta, in the 2022 election.