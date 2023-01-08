I’m out of danger, says ailing Minister Baryomunsi

The Minister for Information Communication Technology (ICT) and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi said Sunday that he was stable and out of danger, hours after he was airlifted from Kanungu District in western Uganda to Mulago national referral hospital in Kampala when he fainted.

“Friends, yesterday (January 7, 2023) I had a black out while in my constituency. I was moving from one church function to another. I was rushed to Kambuga Hospital and then airlifted to Mulago Hospital [in Kampala]. I’m now stable and out of danger,” Dr Baryomunsi tweeted drawing quick recovery messages from his followers.

