I’m out of danger, says ailing Minister Baryomunsi
The Minister for Information Communication Technology (ICT) and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi said Sunday that he was stable and out of danger, hours after he was airlifted from Kanungu District in western Uganda to Mulago national referral hospital in Kampala when he fainted.
“Friends, yesterday (January 7, 2023) I had a black out while in my constituency. I was moving from one church function to another. I was rushed to Kambuga Hospital and then airlifted to Mulago Hospital [in Kampala]. I’m now stable and out of danger,” Dr Baryomunsi tweeted drawing quick recovery messages from his followers.
The minister called for calm saying his medical team is carrying out further tests to establish what happened.
“No need to worry,” he added.
Dr Baryomunsi who doubles as Kinkiizi East Member of Parliament is said to have fainted at around 6pm while on his way from Ruhija in Muramba parish, Rutenga Sub County where he donated iron sheets to Church of Uganda's Kyakikyere church, according to Godfrey Karabenda, the Kanungu District National Resistance Movement (NRM) party chairman.