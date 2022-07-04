I’m pleased with how you’ve managed to unite MPs, Ssekandi tells Among

Former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi has lauded the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among for “exceptionally handling business and administration of Parliament” since she rose to the leadership of the August House.

‘’I am pleased with how you have managed to unite Members of Parliament to deliver on their mandate and I will continue supporting and praying for you," he said during a meeting with the Speaker at her chambers at Parliament this afternoon.

Ssekandi, who once served as Speaker, also commended Ms Among for expeditiously handling business and excising good judgement during the last session which saw many bills being passed by the August house.

Speaker Among on the other hand thanked the former VP for maintaining a close relationship with Parliament and for offering wise counsel to the leadership.



Mr Ssekandi served as Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Speaker before he was appointed Vice President, a position he held for 10 years.

Bills passed by the 11th Parliament

One of the key roles of the Parliament is to pass laws for the good governance of Uganda. These are done through pre-legislative scrutiny of Bills referred to Committees of Parliament.

Five months into its term, the Parliament passed its maiden Bill- the Administration of Parliament (Amendment) Bill on October 5, 2021.

Less than a month later, President Museveni assented to the Bill, making it a law.

Parliament followed this with the passing of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Amendment Bill a month later.

The Bill allowed beneficiaries, who are 45 years and above and have saved for 10 years and more, to receive mid-term benefits.

Other Bills passed by the Parliament include East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) (Special Provisions) Bill, 2021, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Landlord and Tenants Bill, 2021 which was later on rejected by the President, Mining and Minerals Bill, 2021, The Income Tax (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2021, Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill, 2021, Public Finance Management (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Succession (Amendment) Bill, 2021.



Others are Tax Appeals Tribunal (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Stamp Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Mining (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Fish (Amendment) Bill, 2021.