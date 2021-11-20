Prime

I saw bomb blow up my MoMo customer – witness

Fire fighters battle an inferno that engulfed cars  after the bomb explosion on Parliament Avenue in Kampala City on Tuesday. PHOTO/ file

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

Sunday was a civil Engineer at Kobol Construction Company that operated from Raja Chambers

Jadress Ninsiima, a mobile money and MoMo agent, survived the bomb blast on Parliament Avenue by a hair’s breadth but her customer was not so lucky.

