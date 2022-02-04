I’ve left CMI without any bad record - Maj Gen Abel Kandiho

Maj. Gen James Birungi (right), the new chief of military intelligence has taken over office from his predecessor, Maj Gen Abel Kandiho (left), who was posted to South Sudan as the head of security monitoring mechanism.

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • The handover ceremony was attended by the General Officer Commanding Reserve Forces Lt Gen Charles Otema, Commander Air Forces Lt Gen Charles Lutaaya, Joint Chief of Staff Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda, Chief Political Commissar Maj Gen Henry Masiko, Chief of Legal Services, Brig Gen Godard Busingye, Commander SFC, Brig Gen Felix Busizori and other members of staff of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence.
  • The removal of Abel Kandiho from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) followed the heels of a highly-billed visit to Rwanda by Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the UPDF Land Forces commander.

