I was accused of plotting to kill Bobi, says Archbishop Lwanga

By Derrick Wandera More by this Author

The Archbishop of Kampala, Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, has said he and the Catholic Church were accused of plotting to kill the National Unity Platform (NUP) party presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine.

While saying Mass at Lubaga Cathedral in Kampala on New Year Day, which was attended by Bobi Wine, Archbishop Lwanga said his accusers indicated that he would poison the Kyadondo East MP through the Ostia (holy communion) using a poison which would “slowly and steadily kill Bobi.”

“Some people came out to say I and the Catholic Church were plotting to kill Bobi Wine and we would poison him through the Ostia. That was a big allegation, I can’t do that. I am the one who wedded Bobi so that means I have a personal attachment to him. Bobi loves his Church and he should not be made to hate it just like that,” Archbishop Lwanga said during the homily.

Last week, the Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC) led by Archbishop Lwanga asked the government to postpone the 2021 elections for three years. UJCC also recommended that the Constitution be amended to allow President Museveni to continue ruling during the period of postponement.

This pronouncement, however, got a section of the general public up in arms against the clerics who subscribe to the group, especially Archbishop Lwanga, who read the statement on behalf of the group.

During the same Mass, Archbishop Lwanga defended himself against the backlash, saying he had not made the decision as an individual.

“We are three churches that subscribe to this council, including the Catholic Church, the Church of Uganda and the Orthodox Church. I did not make this suggestion as Lwanga, it is just that I am the chairperson of the group at the moment. It was not even a directive, it was a suggestion agreed upon by all of us because of the many people dying during the current campaigns,” he said.

