I wasn’t forced out of Bukimbiri by-election, says NUP flagbearer

The 19-year-old National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate, who pulled out of the Bukimbiri County by-election in Kisoro District, has said nobody forced him out of the race but he did so on his own volition to strengthen Opposition politics.

“I have voluntarily accepted to stand down for the FDC party candidate in the Bukimbiri county by-elections, Mr James Owebeyi. I was not forced out of this race, neither was I intimidated or harassed. It is a sacrifice that must be appreciated,” Mr Joshua Mutabazi told Daily Monitor on Sunday.

“I do not need any refund for money so far spent and I have asked all my campaign agents to rally behind the FDC party candidate so that the Opposition wins this election. If resources are available, I will soon join the team to mobilise votes for our candidate,” he added.

The Court of Appeal in June nullified the election of Mr Eddie Kwizera (NRM) as Bukimbiri County MP and ordered fresh elections following an application filed by his rival, Mr Owebeyi, over electoral malpractices. Other candidates in the race are Mr Asgario Turyagyenda (Ind) and Mr Edward Mutabazi. The district Electoral Commission returning officer, Mr Daniel Nayebare, said polling day is Thursday.

Candidates in the Bukimbiri by-election

Mr James Owebeyi, 30, the FDC candidate, went to Rubuguri Primary School, and later St Charles Lwanga Muko in Rubanda District for his secondary education. He holds a diploma in environmental science from Kabale University, Bachelor of Laws from Uganda Pentecostal University, and a diploma in legal practice from Law Development Centre.

He worked with Nkuringo Community Development Foundation in Kisoro as secretary of constitutional review commission in 2014, had a stint at Uganda Wildlife Authority and Kisoro Chief Magistrates Court.

Mr Edward Mutabazi (Ind) went to Nturo PS, Kabindi Secondary School and Mutolere SS in Kisoro. In 1994, he joined Makerere University for Bachelor of Social Work and Social Administration, later pursued a master’s degree in human resource planning and development, and obtained a PhD from University of Nairobi. He worked at Kisoro local government and later in the Ministry of Public Service. Between 2010 and 2012, he worked for the UNDP as a consultant. From 2013 to 2017, he worked at the US mission in South Sudan before returning to Uganda as a technical adviser in the Ministry of Health.

Mr Eddie Kwizera Wa-Gahungu (NRM) holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in peace and conflict studies from Makerere University. He was declared winner of the 2021 parliamentary elections for Bukimbiri county with 11,821 votes. During his one year in Parliament, Kwizera was able to lobby government to rehabilitate feeder roads that lead to tourism destinations.

Mr Asgario Turyagyenda (Ind) completed primary education at Rubuguri PS, then proceeded to Iryaruvumba High and Mutolere SS. He later joined Kabale University where he attained a Bachelor’s degree in social work social administration. He contested for the Bukimbiri county seat in 2021 and lost.

