I will not reverse my decision on PM appointee- King Oyo

Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Iguru Rukidi IV will not reverse his decision of appointing Mr Steven Kiyingi new Prime Minister of the Kingdom, Monitor has learnt.

This followed a Thursday meeting between the king and a delegation of about 15 people from Keyenjojo District at the Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal City.

“The king told us that he cannot reverse his decision on the appointment of new Prime Minister Steven Kiyingi which we were against. He said we should forget about it and advised us to work with him,” said Mr Wilfred Kazooba who led the delegation to the meeting lasting about five hours.

According to Mr Kazooba, Mr Kiyingi’s appointment was after King Oyo made several consultations from different stakeholders of the cultural institution.

Mr Kiyingi’s appointment by King Oyo last week split subjects and leaders of the Tooro Kingdom Supreme Council causing the meeting. Some members of the council suggested that he was neither a mutooro nor Ugandan.

“On August 31, I received a call from the King inviting me and other 10 people to meet him at the palace. I looked for 15 people with whom we met him and discussed the Mr Kiyingi’s appointment,” Mr Kazooba disclosed on Friday.

Thursday’s closed-door meeting was also attended by the Prime Minister Appointee Kiyingi and first deputy Prime Minister Ms Harriet Nyakake.

In an appointment deemed unconstitutional by those opposed to him, Mr Kiyingi replaced Mr Bernard Tungwako who August 20 stepped down to "prepare for service in another role" after serving the cultural institution for 7 years.

“My skin means nothing, let us focus on issues that will develop the Tooro Kingdom, I am a muchotara,” said Mr Kiyingi who is the 10th Tooro Prime Minister under King Oyo’s near 27-year leadership.