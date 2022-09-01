New Tooro Kingdom PM Kiyingi calls for unity

Newly appointed Tooro Prime Minister Steven Kiyingi has asked the kingdom’s subjects to remain united as they prepare to celebrate King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV’s 27th coronation anniversary on September 12.

Mr Kiyingi’s appointment by King Oyo last week split leaders of the Tooro Kingdom Supreme Council. Some members of the council suggested that he was neither a mutooro nor Ugandan.

“My skin means nothing, let us focus on issues that will develop the Tooro kingdom, I am a Muchotera,” He said while addressing journalists in Fort Portal on September 1, 2022.

He added: “We need everyone in Tooro. I will ensure that I strengthen unity during my term in office because we want to develop Tooro.”

Mr Kiyingi replaced Mr Bernard Tungwako who August 20 stepped down to "prepare for service in another role" after serving the cultural institution for 7 years.

Mr Kiyingi also said he “will focus on environmental conservation, promotion of agriculture, tourism, education, skilling of youth, establishment of small scale industries and engaging government to return kingdom assets and properties.”

On Friday last week, King Oyo tasked the newly appointed premier to organize a successful coronation anniversary.

“I want him (Kinyingi) to also work with all committees to ensure that they implement the Kingdom’s 25-year development plan,” King Oyo said.

The development plan aims at preserving and protecting the heritage of Tooro while also enabling vast social-economic transformation.

Mr Kiyingi is now the 10th Kingdom Prime Minister during King Oyo’s time at the helm.