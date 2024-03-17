I would rather lose a job than bend low to corrupt officials- Burora

The erstwhile Rubaga Division Deputy Resident District Commissioner has said the suspension slapped on him by the office of the secretary in the Office of the President will not deter him from using various platforms to condemn individuals who are corrupt.

Mr Herbert Anderson Burora told this publication on Saturday that he would officially launch his anti-corruption campaign yesterday immediately after handing over office to the deputy RCC for Kampala Central Division, Ms Doreen Keita. Ms Keita has been tasked with the responsibility of superintending over the office until further notice.

“I was supposed to hand over office on Friday, March 15, as directed by my employer, but it couldn’t happen as I had a burial ceremony to attend,” Mr Burora told Monitor.

Asked about the genesis of his troubles, Mr Burora said: “My suspension emanated from my criticism of the Speaker’s expenditures and the affairs of Parliament. How can a local radio station be allocated billions of shillings when UBC, a national television, is struggling financially? I would rather lose a job than bend low to corrupt officials in a country where corruption is becoming a new normal.”

Mr Burora further alleged that after criticising the House Speaker, the secretary to the office of the President, Mr Yunus Kakande, invited him for a meeting to discuss “the right ways of holding corruption debates”. Mr Burora also disclosed that he was reportedly asked to apologise to Speaker Anita Among over the statements he made against her.

“In the first meeting, we disagreed on the model of handling corruption. My model was open criticism and ensuring that people know that not all those who subscribe to [the] government condone that kind of thuggery,” he said.

He added: “The second time he called me, he said I should go and apologies to the Speaker. I said you can take any action with due respect than me apologising, and he chose that kind of action he took.”

By press time we were unable to verify the veracity of Mr Burora’s comments as Mr Kakande was unavailable for a comment. What is clear is that Mr Kakande last week suspended Mr Burora. A copy of the suspension letter that Mr Burora shared with Sunday Monitor was signed off by Mr Kakande. The March 14 letter was addressed to Mr Burora and copied to the Speaker of Parliament, the Minister for the Presidency, the head of the RDC Secretariat, and the RCC for Kampala. It indicates that Mr Burora’s actions contravened the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders (2021).

“I refer to my letters dated March 7 and March 14 in regards to your violations of the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders 2022, section f, I, p, and t paragraph 5, and section F-f paragraph 1 -2,” the letter read in part.

The letter also indicated that Mr Burora was on March 14 invited for an impromptu meeting where he was found to have violated official advice “to the extent that he continued to issue or utter statements on social media, without express authority from his line supervisors”.

The letter further states thus: ”You failed to satisfy the meeting or give justification of your continued actions. In view of the above, I hereby suspend you from duty as Deputy RCC, Rubaga Division for a period of 28 days with effect from March 15.”