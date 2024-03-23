ICT minister commends Muslims on deep holiness

The Minister for Information Communication Technology (ICT) and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi has applauded Muslims for having a sense of deep holiness

Speaking to the media during the Iftar dinner organised by the ICT ministry in Kampala on Friday, Dr Baryomunsi said that he respects Muslims because they identify themselves with their faith which is not the case with others.

“I am not a Muslim but I do respect the Muslim faith because they do not hide their belief and are not ashamed to practice it in their daily life. The way Muslims dress and perform their daily prayers shows that they are satisfied with their faith,” he said.

Mr Baryomunsi noted that some of the believers in other religions are not pleased to expose their faith in public and they end up making things otherwise because they fear others to see them.

“There is a Christian man I found in a restaurant but he used his feet to make the cross before eating food for fear of being seen, but Muslims have a sense of deep spirituality, they perform their daily prayers without fear,” he said.

Mr Baryomunsi also urged Muslims to practice their faith freely saying the National Resistance Movement (NRM) does not only believe in freedom of worship but also promotes it.

Dr Aminah Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance urged Muslims to use the holy month of Ramadhan to reflect on God’s mercy.

“Islam teaches us to be peaceful and we should reflect on this because this is the very reason we have Ramadhan every year,” Zawedde said.