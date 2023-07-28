Iganga school closed after fire burns girls' dormitory

Saint Paul Senior Secondary School-Nasuti in Nambaale Sub-county, Iganga District has been closed following a fire that burnt a girls' dormitory on Thursday.

Mr Jonathan Kiirya, the school head teacher, said the dormitory was housing about 120 students, mainly in the candidate classes of Senior Six and Four, who lost property worth unspecified amount of money in the inferno.

According to Mr Kiirya, the dormitory caught fire during the morning class hours when all the students were out. However, he said 26 students fainted in the aftermath.

The Iganga District Education Officer, Mr Baker Kasadhakawo, said the students who fainted were taken to Iganga-Nakavule Hospital but have since been discharged and transported back home.

The school has, however, ruled out an electric short circuit as causing the fire outbreak.

"The teacher in-charge of the hostels says there was no power at the time of the incident,’’ Mr Kiirya said.

Mr Kiirya further explained that management decided to close the school for three days with effective from today (Friday) until Monday as arrangements are made to put things right.

He said the affected students are being helped by the school management and well-wishers to have their beddings and scholastic materials replaced.

‘’Fundraising for the affected students has started and so far we have secured 60 mattresses while Kigulu College has offered to print notes in every subject to distribute to the students,’’ Mr Kiira added.

High Court judge David Batema, Mr Kiirya divulged, has directed the school to go to his forest and get timber for re-roofing the school while Iganga District Local Government has offered iron sheets.

According to him, Mr Abubaker Walubi, the Iganga District NRM chairperson is also at the centre of fundraising drive while Shs400,000 has been received from different head teachers in Iganga District.