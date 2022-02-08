IGG Kamya defends lifestyle audit

Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • Ms Kamya said Mr Museveni’s remarks on the audit were misunderstood.

The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Beti Kamya, has vowed to continue using lifestyle auditing,  saying it is the only way the government can deal with corruption.

