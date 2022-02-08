IGG Kamya defends lifestyle audit

The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Beti Kamya, has vowed to continue using lifestyle auditing, saying it is the only way the government can deal with corruption.

During the commemoration of the International Anti-Corruption Day at Kololo Independence Grounds last year, President Museveni told Ms Kamya to go slow on the planned lifestyle auditing.

Addressing journalists during the launch of the ICT system in Kampala yesterday, Ms Kamya said lifestyle auditing had captured the imagination of many people.

“I am very grateful to the public for the enthusiasm they have shown. It is one of the ways which provides us with enough information from the suspects,” she said.

Ms Kamya said Mr Museveni’s remarks on the audit were misunderstood, adding that he is against corrupt people.

“He only told me to be careful because when we are making investigations, we do not have to tell people. Some people do not want to declare their assets and that is why they have launched the online system,” she added.

Ms Kamya also said the system will improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the office of the ombudsman.

“We seek authority from the IG or Deputy IG to get information about suspects and our question was to get a centralised way of getting the information from the IG, ICT department,” she said.

Ms Kamya said the inspectorate is now working with the Financial Intelligence Agency and National Social Security Fund.

However, Mr Marlon Agaba, the programmes manager at Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda, cited some gaps in lifestyle auditing.