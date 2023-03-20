IGG stops transfer of Old Kampala SS head teacher

The Inspector General of Government, Ms Beti Kamya, has stopped the transfer of the head teacher of Old Kampala Senior Secondary Schools.

In a March 14 letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, the school boss is among officials slated to aid the investigations that the IGG office is conducting.

Ms Kamya says the Inspectorate of Government is investigating corruption and maladministration against the board of governors and former management of Old Kampala SS.

“In the course of our investigations, I have learnt that he [head teacher] is lined up for transfer to a different school.

“Pursuit to the powers entrusted in me, you are hereby ordered to suspend his transfer with immediate effect until investigations are completed or until this order is lifted by the Inspector General of Government,” Ms Kamya said in her letter.

Key issues

A source, who preferred anonymity, revealed that the IGG’s office is investigating poor management at the school, bad working relationships between staff, students, and poor performance. Bribery and examination mal-practice is also among the key issues being investigated.

The source further revealed that the investigation followed a petition from a whistle-blower, who wrote to the Ministry of Education demanding that the head teacher be transferred to another school.

The whistleblower cited alleged mismanagement of the schools by the head teacher who has hardly spent a year at the schools.

The accused school head also formerly managed Luweero SS and Kalinabiri SS in Ntinda, Kampala, where he was also accused of similar issues before he was transferred to Old Kampala SS.

He has on several occasions denied the accusations calling them malicious in nature.

In an interview with Monitor yesterday, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Ms Ketty Lamaro, said: “If the IGG has told us to halt his transfer, we cannot say no. We are going to take a decision as the Ministry.”

