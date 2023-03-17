Whistleblower alleges patronage promotions, illegal staff recruitments at KCCA

A whistleblower has launched a bid to stop what he termed as “patronage promotions and illegal staff recruitments at the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).”

In his submission, the staff whistleblower *Doe* has since revealed Ms Christine Asiimwe and Ms Anita Kusiima as alleged long-term beneficiaries of systemic favouritism, particularly in the Authority’s Directorate of Physical Planning.

“This is to bring to your attention that we have learnt with utmost shock that some KCCA staff including; Christine Asiimwe and Anita Kusiima are clandestinely given opportunities for promotion without giving equal opportunities for all staff to compete for the available vacancies in the institution,” Doe wrote in a March 13 petition to the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) and the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The petition which was received on March 17 by the IGG also includes claims that Asiimwe and Kusiima were recently ‘questionably promoted’ to manager land surveying and deputy director respectively, in the directorate of physical planning.

“Other several staff have also been forwarded for promotion in the same unscrupulous manner,” Doe said.

He adds that “unusual illegitimate interviews for the above promotions were to be swiftly conducted on March 13.”

“The interviews didn’t follow any due processes and the jobs were not advertised for eligible candidates to apply as required by the law,” Doe argues in his 2-page petition.

In the petition, Doe alleges that KCCA’s Execute Director (ED) Dorothy Kisaka reached a quid-pro-quo deal with opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party lawmaker Abubaker Kawalya who is a member of Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase).

“Kawalya has since become a link to committees chaired by Opposition and in exchange for protection from grilling from such committees, he struck a deal with our Executive Director to submit his wife Asiimwe for interviews without being subject to due processes and competition,” he claimed.

Now, the complainant wants the interviews supposedly held on March 13 cancelled and all available promotional jobs and positions advertised internally for interested eligible staff to compete.

“Failure to heed our pleas and petition, we will not hesitate to drag KCCA and the PSC to courts for fair redress,” Doe added.

KCCA says

On Friday afternoon, KCCA Deputy Executive Director Eng David Luyimbazi told the Monitor that he was not aware of the whistleblower’s allegations and urged this reporter to speak to the ED.

“I have been on leave and I really have no comment on such allegations,” he said in a brief phone interview.

More than two times, our phone calls to the KCCA boss and MP Kawalya went unanswered between 10am and 3:30pm on March 17, 2023.

Asked if the ombudsman had taken up the matter, IGG spokesperson Ali Munira Friday afternoon acknowledged the petition but said it was too early to comment.

Official data shows that KCCA has over 1, 100 employees.