IGG to investigate shoddy works at seed schools

The Inspector General of Government, Ms Beti Kamya, has announced her intention to investigate government seed schools that were built under the Uganda Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfers Project (UgIFT).

The IGG made the remarks Thursday during a spot check to Mayanga Progressive Seed School in Mitooma District, where she had gone on a fact-finding mission following the invitation of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, in May 2022 to investigate shoddy works at the school.

While commissioning the newly constructed school, Mr Tayebwa discovered that the ICT and science blocks had cracks, laboratory tap stands were substandard, the drainage system was weak, and the playground was poorly shaped, prompting a call to the IGG to ensure that there is value for money.

“I have noted that there is a problem with seed schools under this programme throughout the country. The quality of work is substandard. So, how to manage a contractor whose contract got finished, how they reportedly finish the contract and get paid off when the work is not finished? I’m going to institute a special investigation of all seed schools. It is a national problem,” Ms Kamya said.

The school head teacher, Mr Samuel Ainebyoona, confirmed that the construction works had several defects.

“Yes, there are defects in the buildings. These issues were first raised by the district chairperson before the commissioning of the project; the deputy speaker made statements about the same issues, but they were not fixed, and I don’t know why. Maybe the district officials know better,” he noted.

KHALISA Developments Company (contractor) representative, Mr Ronald Areeba, told the Monitor that after they were identified, the defects were fixed, and are awaiting a certificate of completion from responsible offices.