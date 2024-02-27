IGG to probe District Service Commissions over fraud

Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya has revealed that her office has started a countrywide research and probe into District Service Commissions (DSCs) to curb high-flying reports if job sells.

Speaking to Monitor on Tuesday, the ombudsman said the move follows public outcry as DSC bosses have been denounced for mismanaging recruitment processes.

“…and [it is said] many of them sell jobs for money and other considerations like nepotism, sex, and others. I have commissioned a research study about sixty districts which will be studied thoroughly to see the prevalence of corruption in district service commissions in the recruitment of staff,” she said after the launch of the 'say no to corruption’ and lifestyle audit campaigns in Sheema District.

The IGG decried DSC bosses who persistently use fraudulent means to eliminate suitable public job hunters.

“We are investigating all these cases, and we shall get to the bottom. But the fact is, there is a prevalence of mismanagement of human resource functions in local governments,” she observed.

Without necessarily indicating the magnitude of the problem, Kamya noted that corrupt officials and the presence of fake academic documents have also caused mayhem in local government service delivery.

“It is possible that buildings are collapsing because of unqualified engineers. Boda-boda riders and car drivers have fake permits and I have heard of fake medical doctors operating people. There are a lot of fake documents, but we are doing some research to get details on all these,” she added.

The IGG’s remarks came after complaints by Masheruka Town Council representative in the district council, Robert Masiko, who accused the area DSC of soliciting bribes and failing to carry out recruitments.

“Several complaints have come up from applicants who tell us that the service commission sells jobs to people here. I have a file here carrying details, but allow me to add that the same commission has failed to recruit and advertise some jobs,” Matsiko told the IGG.

As the IGG interfaced with officials and later residents at Kabwohe Stadium, a number of issues were raised including poor roads, misappropriation of public funds and selective application of the law by local government officials, among others.