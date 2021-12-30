IGG to reopen probe into Shs17b faulty NWSC metres

Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • The IGG told this publication in a separate interview yesterday.

Inspector General of Government (IGG) Beti Kamya has said she will reopen investigations into the Shs17b National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) procurement process of prepaid water metres that malfunctioned eight years ago.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.