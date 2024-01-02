Ignore ‘noise from saboteurs’, Mufti Mubajje urges Muslims

The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje, has urged Muslims across the country to ignore the ‘noise’ from individuals he called saboteurs, whom he said were allegedly sacked from Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) over indiscipline.

“What you hear in Kampala isn’t new, we have lived with it. I want to assure you that everything is fine, that is why we don’t waste our time fighting those people,” he said, adding that most of the people making noise in Kampala worked with UMSC and were ejected by the council.

Sheikh Mubajje added: “We worked with them before and sacked some of them from our structures over numerous reasons. Others are helping us by sacking themselves so there is no need for alarm.”

He made the remarks after the commissioning of Masjid Aziz Hakim in Masabasi Cell in Mutufu Town Council in Sironko District at the weekend. The event was attended by hundreds of Muslims, religious leaders and also government officials including area Members of Parliament (MPs).

Islam began in the area around 1903, though the first mosque was built in 1977 on land that was donated by the late Hassan Makafu. There are more than 300 Muslims in Sironko.

Sheikh Mubajje said those fighting the Council are jealous because of the achievements under his leadership, which include, among others, the creation of a conducive environment that has led, to other things, construction of permanent mosques, Muslim schools and health centres across the country.

“I once hosted an archbishop, who after going around on a guided tour said these people would be fools not to fight you,” the Mufti Mubajje said, adding that he has never lost sleep because of ‘noise’ from his opponents.

“I don’t lose sleep because of that noise. When I go to bed I have a sound sleep because I know I am on the truth,” he said.

A section of Muslim leaders have expressed their anger over a pending sale of about eight Muslim prime properties across the country, among them, the Old Kampala Mosque to recover an outstanding debt of more than Shs19 billion to a businessman after a land transaction deal went bad.

However, Mufti Mubajje said his opponents want to damage his reputation.

The Regional Assistant to the mufti in eastern region, Sheikh Ahamad Hamid Wandega, said Sheikh Mubajje has not had a smooth ride from the time he was elected mufti in 2000.

On December 11, 2000, Sheikh Mubajje was unanimously voted as mufti in Kampala after his opponents, Sheikh Muhammed Kakooza and Sheikh Twaib Mukuye withdrew their candidature.

“After three days of his election, a group of sheikhs wrote a petition demanding his removal. Now tell me what wrong had he done in the three days that prompted calls for his removal,” he said.

Sheikh Wandenga said Mufti Mubajje has built a good working relation with other religions and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government for the time has been in leadership.

The Woman MP for Sironko District, Ms Florence Nambozo, asked religious and political leaders to shield the mufti, saying he is a promoter of peaceful co-existence and development.

Mr Ismail Mafabi, one of the locals, said the newly upgraded mosque will help them to woo new converts into Islam.