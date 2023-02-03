IGP promotes 19 non-commissioned officers

The Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth-Ochola has promoted 19 non-commissioned officers from the ranks of Inspectorate of Police (IP), Assistant Inspectorate of Police (AIP), sergeant (SGT), and Corporal (CPL). Those promoted to the rank of IP from AIP are two, SGT to AIP (one), from CPL to SGT (two) and 14 officers from the rank of Constable to Corporal.

According to the statement released by the deputy police spokesperson, Ms Claire Nabakka, yesterday the IGP in exercising powers under Section 11 and 13 of Police Act, promoted 19 subordinate officers to various ranks.

“The promotions of the subordinated officers were done in accordance with the laid-down established procedures and in accordance with the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders (2010) and the Police Standing Orders. The key criteria were based on transparency, openness, and objectivity to ensure fairness and equity of the process,” she said in the statement.

In 2021, the IGP promoted 3,097 subordinate officers to various non-commissioned ranks.