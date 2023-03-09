Indian investors announce 250 scholarships for Ugandan students

As over 67,000 students who passed the 2022 UACE exams await joining different higher institutions of learning, Indian investors have offered 250 scholarships to Ugandan students in addition to the 5000 scholarships the Indian government extends to African students annually.

"More students can apply and study at a 50 per cent discount on subsidized rates compared to fees in US and UK. The students will apply for scholarships through the Ministry of Education and Sports here in Uganda," the Associate Director International at Jain Deemed University, Vishal Arora, said Tuesday.

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education, Ms Ketty Lamaro, said they are going to develop a Memorandum of Understanding with Jain University Bangalore India in consultation with Attorney General on how to work together.

“I want to thank her Royal Majesty Maria Leonora Torres, Queen of Maharlika and Princess of Calabarzon from the Philippines, for bringing investors to Uganda. We are so grateful for the scholarships offered,” she said.

The Queen along with the Indian investors also offered to partner with universities in Uganda to train students on the latest courses like cyber security and data analytics among others.

“I promised to work with the Uganda government and culture institutions alongside civil societies to improve the lives of the poor in Uganda,” Queen Torres said.

Ambassador Abbey Kigozi Walusimbi, Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs appreciated Jain University for the scholarships