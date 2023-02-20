Investor jailed for raping job seeker

An investor attached to Steema Industries in Namanve at Wakiso District, was paraded before Mukono Chief Magistrates Court and charged with rape of a female last Friday.

Singh Sher Shekhawat, an Indian national and a resident of Naalya, Kira Municipality in Wakiso District, was accused of raping a woman (name withheld) who had allegedly visited the factory in search of a job on February 13.

He faces charges of rape, contrary to Section 123 and 124 of the Penal Code Act, 1950.

“Sher Singh Shekhawat on February 13, 2023, at Steema industries- Namanve- Goma Sub County in Mukono District, had unlawful carnal knowledge with a woman… without her consent,” read in part the charge sheet presented before Grade One Magistrate Maureen Mukoya.

Rape being a capital offence, Singh was not allowed to plead to the charges, before he was remanded to Kauga Prison.

The investor, if convicted, may face a maximum sentence of death by hanging.

