Industry players opposed to Museveni directive on govt printing services

Uganda Printing and Packaging Association Members during a news conference held at The Federation for Small and Medium Enterprise (FSME) Head office in Kampala on February 13. PHOTO/HANDOUT

By  Ismail Musa Ladu

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Industry players strongly feel that the President’s directive contravenes the procurement laws and regulations in Uganda.

Printing and packaging industry players have voiced opposition to President Museveni’s directive granting only two companies the right to secure all government printing contracts.

