Sugar refinery to save Uganda Shs175b annually, says Museveni

President Museveni (with hat) during the commissioning of the sugar refinery plant at Kinyara Sugar Factory in Masindi District at the weekend. PHOTO/PPU

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • In addition to the 12,000 directly and indirectly employed persons, the refinery will provide an additional 150 jobs.

President Museveni has said Uganda loses $50 million (about Shs175b) through importing refined sugar, which is used in factories for production of soft drinks and medicines, among others.

