Inside govt plan to boost student enrolment in traditional schools 





The government has announced plans to expand and rehabilitate all traditional secondary schools across the country to increase enrolment of learners.

Ms Ketty Lamaro, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education and Sports, said on Saturday the initiative will include building new blocks and renovating the old ones to create a more conducive environment for the learners.

Ms Lamaro was speaking during celebrations to mark 118 years of the founding of Kings College Budo at the school in Wakiso District on Sunday.

She said Budo is among the target beneficiaries.

“We are expecting the rehabilitation to meet the demands from dilapidation and increased enrolment due to increased population over time,” Ms Lamaro said.

Delays

“We were supposed to start last year in July, but following the passing of the anti-gay law, there was a delay following discussions between the funder and the Ministry of Finance,” she added.

Ms Lamaro, who is also an old student of Budo, applauded Buganda Kingdom for not only donating land to the school but also its continued role in preserving the cultural values among the students.

“The best way to ensure the continuity and sustainability of any organisation is to capitalise on the quality of its products. There is no market genius that can brand the school like the Old Budonians have done in the past 118 years,” she said.

“The quality of life and excellence of the old students is the reason that this school is still the most sought after school in the country,” Ms Lamaro said.

She encouraged the students to aim for hard work, discipline, live up to the legacy of the great institution and be the ambassadors of positive change in their communities.

Ms Lamaro said education is a shared responsibility and challenged the parents to support their children for better mental and physical wellbeing.

Wilberforce Kityo, the bishop emeritus of Namirembe Diocese, who presided over the service, appreciated the good relationship between the school and the Church and commended the school administration for keeping the standard of the school the values.

Bishop Kityo condemned the acts of land grabbing in the country that has also affected schools.

Land grabbing concerns

“Even the school land is affected, and the Board chairman has informed us about the land fights they have been involved in. Someone comes claiming they have a land title on school land while the school that has been there for a hundred years. This is what is happening all over the country,” Bishop Kityo said.

For nearly 10 years, the school was locked in the land row with the family of Mr Samuel Sunday Kigemuzi until when the State Minister for Lands, Mr Sam Mayanja, resolved the dispute last year and declared the school as the rightful owner of the land.

Can John Fred Kazibwe, the head teacher of the school, said keeping the standard of the school has not been easy and has taken hard work and commitment.

He said the school currently has a population of 2,216 learners across Senior One to Senior Six.