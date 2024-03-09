Why govt won’t renovate all traditional schools

Government won’t be able to refurbish all traditional schools due to financial constraints, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Education and Sport has said.

Dr Dennis Mugimba told the Monitor on Friday that, the government is financially constrained and that the number of schools to be renovated will be guided by available resources.

“We cannot take all of them because the cost will be too much. We are still looking for funds,” he said.

Last year, State Minister for Finance, David Bahati, said plans were underway to renovate all traditional schools across the country, to bring them to the required standards.

Mr Bahati explained that the venture would be undertaken in a phased manner over the next five to 10 years.

Some of the schools in question have existed for over a century and are in dire need of refurbishment to make them fit for human habitation. Their current state continues to provoke the emotions of former students, the government and concerned citizens.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu last Wednesday demanded that Nabumali High School in Mbale, one of the oldest traditional schools be given special attention in human resources and infrastructure, for it to regain its lost glory.

"It's very unfortunate that the school has time and again been among traditional schools earmarked for general renovation but to date, no such activity has taken place. Dormitories, laboratories, and staff houses need serious attention,” he said.

“The Ministry of Education and Sports should take a serious interest in this. I thank the Old Students under Nabumali Old Students Association (NOSA) for their tireless efforts to revamp the school. I am delighted to be an honorary member," he further stated.

Nabumali High School is a government-aided school that was founded in 1912 (about 112 years ago) by the Church Missionary Society of England and is currently under the jurisdiction of the Church of Uganda, Mbale Diocese.

The Chief Justice of Uganda, Justice Owiny –Dollo is among millions of professionals who went through the gates of Nabumali High School.

Like Nabumali, most traditional schools are characterized by dilapidated structures, low enrollment and declining academic performance.

According to the head teacher, Ms Margaret Nabudde, Nabumali High School has a population of 728 students, 340 boys and 388 Girls (exclusive of S.5 class) with 46 teachers on the government payroll, 25 not on the payroll and 64 non-teaching staff with only 4 being paid by the government.

In the early 80s and 90s, traditional schools were not only academic giants but also operated from well-furnished structures.

Some of them include; Peters College Tororo, Wanyange Girls School in Jinja, Ntare School in Mbarara, Nyapea College in Zombo, Manjasi High School in Tororo, Sir Samuel Baker in Northern Uganda, Nganwa High School in Sheema, Ruyonza High School in Bushenyi, Tororo Girls School, Kigezi High School in Kabale.