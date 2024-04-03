Interdicted Wakiso DHO resumes work after seven years

Wakiso District Health Officer, Dr Emmanuel Mukisa, is set to resume his office duties Thursday after his interdiction was lifted by Mr Alfred Malinga, the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

Dr Mathias Lugoloobi, who has been the acting DHO handed over the office back to Dr Mukisa on Wednesday.

Dr Mukisa was interdicted on August 05, 2016, on directives of President Museveni on accusations of gross neglect of duty and non-performance leading to dysfunctional and broken-down healthcare in the area.

Mr Malinga says they decided to withdraw the case from court before making conclusions.

“We agreed that he is our employee and is going to resume his work as the DHO of Wakiso,” Mr Malinga said.

Upon interdiction, Dr Mukisa has been receiving half of his salary and according to Mr Malinga, it is now upon the ministry to pay all his salary arrears since 2016.

Dr Mukisa claimed that the issues that led to his interdiction were political, but declined to divulge details into the matter.

According to the letter dated September 14, 2023, and seen by the Monitor, Mr Malinga said he got guidance from the Attorney General and Public Service Commission to allow Dr Mukisa to reoccupy the office.