Investigations complete in child torture case against jailed American couple

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court Tuesday heard that investigations in the case of a jailed American couple accused of aggravated trafficking and torture of a 10-year- old are complete.

Nicholas Spencer and his wife Mackenzie Leing Mathias Spencer appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ms Sarah Tusiime Bashaija, for the mention of their case in Kampala.

Prosecution led by Ms Joan Keko and Ivan Kyazze informed court that the investigations are complete and the couple will be committed to High Court for trial on March 15.

It is alleged that the couple committed an act of aggravated trafficking in children contrary to section 3(1) and 5(a) of the Prevention of Persons Act whose punishment upon conviction is death.

Prosecution alleges that: “The couple, between December 2020 and December 2012, at Naguru in Kampala District recruited, transported and maintained the 10-year-old (name withheld because he is a minor) by means of position of vulnerability for purposes of exploitation.”

It is further alleged that the couple also committed aggravated torture against the minor, contrary to the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act 2012 whose punishment upon conviction is life imprisonment.

On Tuesday, the caregiver of the boy in question told Monitor that she reported the case to Kira police station after “noticing the child’s deteriorating condition.”

“I wanted to leave the job but I knew if I left without doing something about it, the torture would continue,” said the woman who preferred anonymity.

The caregiver said the couple was fostering three children but only tortured one whom they said was stubborn and hyperactive, accused him of being mentally unstable and, therefore, administered punishments and torture as a way of getting him in line.

According to the statement that the caregiver recorded at Kira Police Station, the 10-year-old boy was subjected to sitting naked in a small room on a cold tiled floor, sleeping on a bed without a mattress, and having a camera installed in his room to monitor all his movements.

All three children are now in police custody in a temporary foster home as they await placement into another residence.