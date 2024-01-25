Investor unveils phones assembled in Uganda

A Chinese investor has a launched a sleek but pocket-friendly line of smartphones that have been assembled in Uganda. Mione, pronounced as ‘me-one’, a mobile phone manufacturer with an assembling plant in Mbale Industrial Park, launched two smartphones in Kampala on Tuesday after a year of operations in the country.

The two phones, U1 and Joy9, were launched by the Minister of Information, Communication, Technology and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi and The State Minister for Industry, Mr David Bahati.

Unveiling the phones, Mr Ben Yu, the Mione Brand Representative in Uganda, said the launch is a big step towards supporting the government’s vision of empowering Ugandans to embrace technology and accomplish more in life.

Dr Baryomunsi appreciated the innovations being made by Mione and expressed hope that Ugandan-made phones will bring the cost of smart phones down and accelerate the much needed digital transition. He also emphasized government’s eagerness to continue supporting such innovations.

Mr Bahati urged Ugandans to embrace Buy Uganda Build Uganda to support local businesses.

Features

The U1, boasts of 108MP and VGA AI Dual Rear camera with a 6.82 inch HD screen. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery, 12GB Ram and 256GB storage.