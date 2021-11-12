IRCU asks gov’t to localise SDGs

The Inter –religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) has asked government to localise the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ‘‘for people at lower level to come on board.’’

The SDGs also known as the Global Goals were adopted by all United Nations (UN) member States in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

Speaking to the Media after an engagement meeting with the Minister for General Duties Justine Kasule Lumumba Wednesday, the IRCU Chairperson and also Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu said government must start implementing SDGs at local government level.

“As faith based leaders we are ready to work with government in implanting the SGDs from the grassroots but we need tools that will help us to bring them on aboard that why we have called for translation so that they understand in their local language,” he said at the IRCU offices in Mengo.

Bishop Kazimba added that they are committed to working with government for SDGs to succeed in Uganda especially in areas that are still stagnant.

Ms Lumumba observed that religious organisations have a critical role to play and make sure that everything is tracked from the grassroots towards realizing SDGs.

“The efforts of religious organisations have earned them the trust of the communities they serve and they are often engaged with those left furthest –behind- that’s why we have stared with engagements,” she said.

Ms Lumumba added that religious leaders who interact with ordinary people are very familiar with the three pillars upon which the 2030 Agenda rests and these include; Economic development, social development and environmental protection.

“We have also translated the SDGs in 13 languages because at the end of the day we want everybody on board,” she said.

17 SDGs