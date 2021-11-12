IRCU asks gov’t to localise SDGs

General duties minister Justine Kasule Lumumba (C) and the IRCU Chairperson, Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu (R) together with other members after an engagement meeting in Mengo on November 10. PHOTO/SHABIBA NAKIRIGYA 

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • Bishop Kazimba added that they are committed to working with government for SDGs to succeed in Uganda especially in areas that are still stagnant.

The Inter –religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) has asked government to localise the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ‘‘for people at lower level to come on board.’’

