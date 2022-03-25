Islanders pay more as MV Kalangala remains grounded

Travellers to the Island district of Kalangala have complained of high transport fares in transportation as MV Kalangala, the only public vessel plying the Entebbe -Kalangala route, remains grounded at Nakiwogo Pier.

This comes a month after operations of the vessel were suspended to enable routine maintenance.

Although there are other private vessels plying the same route such as MV Vanessa and MV SENCATA, many Islanders say they cannot afford the fares.

According to the islanders, the private vessels charge between Shs20 000 and Shs35,000 per trip, which is almost thrice the fare travellers in the lower class of MV Kalangala pay.

Passengers in MV Kalangala VIP section pay Shs20,000, first class Shs15,000 and ordinary class pay Shs10,000.

Prior to suspension of MV Kalangala operations on February 25, Nation Oil Distributors Limited (NODL) ,the firm that manages vessel, had announced that it would undergo annual mandatory service at Port Bell, Luzira dry docking site, an exercise that lasts approximately a month.

According to NODL, the mandatory service was to happen after minor repairs on the vessel which were to last a week at Nakiwogo Pier.

However , the NODL executive director, Mr Sadala Musoke, on Wednesday said the planned repairs have taken longer than anticipated, thus delaying the vessel’s annual mandatory servicing at Port Bell, Luzira.

“Yes, it is true, the vessel has delayed at Nakiwogo but it doesn’t mean we aren’t working. All that is part of servicing, therefore people shouldn’t worry because whatever is being done like fixing the gear boxes and painting can’t be done when the vessel is on the dry dock,” he said

All vessels are supposed to be examined in the dry dock at intervals not exceeding two and a half years. MV Kalangala was last serviced in March 2021.

Mr Musoke revealed that 70 percent of the repair works are being done at Nakiwogo pier and only 30 percent will be completed at Port Bell.

“It [vessel ] will only spend a week at Port Bell and by Easter season it will be ready. Even the alternative new vessel, MV NODL will also be operating by that time,’’ he added

The Works and Transport minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, said servicing of MV Kalangala is for the good of travellers.

He urged marine engineers to expedite the work.

“We know islanders want their vessel back, but let them wait until the planned engine overhaul is completed, it won’t take long,” he said.

Mr Sulaiman Katende, a regular traveller to Kalangala wondered why government doesn’t allow MV NODL to operate.

“We are currently paying higher fares to connect to Kalangala, may be the fares could have been lower if the promised alternative vessel was operating,” he said

MV NODL carries more passengers; however, it doesn’t carry heavy cargo including vehicles.

Motorists have to travel by road to Masaka, which is about 170km, to connect to Kalangala using either MV Pearl or MV Ssese, which dock at Bukakkata landing site or alternatively use MV Vanessa at Nakiwogo.